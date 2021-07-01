pet of the week

Pet of the Week: June 29, 2021, Stowe

Meet Stowe, our ABC11 Pet of the Week!

Stowe, Coonhound, Treeing Walker

2-year 3-month old male
Stowe is an absolute sweetheart! One look into his sweet eyes and you'll be a goner. He's happy to go for a short walk and explore or simply to lay on his blanket and be with his foster parents. He eats very well without any issues and absolutely loves treats. He walks well on a leash and when he's very happy his tail wags like a little helicopter. He quickly becomes friends with every human he meets and loved all of the neighborhood kids! His future family will absolutely love him.

Visit SavingGraceNC.org for adoption information.

This ABC11 Pet of the Week is sponsored by Sally Said So Professional Dog Training, who is offering a free training session for those who adopt from Saving Grace based on this feature.
