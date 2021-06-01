Pet of the Week: June 1, 2021, Telluride

Telluride: Hound
Male, 2 years 3 months old
Telluride is one heck of a sniffer! From the day he arrived in his foster home until now, he has really come out of his shell. He is the sweetest boy and will rest his head on your lap if you sit with him. Telluride is extremely food motivated, so training with yummy treats is the way to go. He is up for walks whenever you feel like it and he will ensure you are in a good mood at all times. While he loves spending time around his human pals, he will continue to thrive having a canine companion in the home to show him the ropes. And since he can be a bit nervous, a fenced yard would allow him to safely explore as he is a hound and loves to put his "nose to the ground". He will stay close and even insist on cuddles from time to time. Independent, curious, attentive, and affectionate (after he settles in) are just a few words to describe him. He would be the best addition to some lucky family!
