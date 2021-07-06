Pet of the Week: July 6, 2021, Willie N

Willie N, Terrier Mix
1-year-old male
Wild Man Willie...or Willie Nelson who will croon to you at night to put you to sleep...our Willie is willing to go by either and we just love his energy, zest for life, and outgoing way of living every day. Willie is a terrier mix who is an adult who weighs around 55 lbs full grown. Willie does everything to the fullest from loving his people to romping with his friends, Willie gives it 100%! Willie is a good boy in a crate and has crate training down without much effort. He enjoys male and female doggo friends but does best with those that can keep up with his rough and tumble style of play. He is a well-behaved boy on his leash and knows a lot of the basics of what it takes to be a suburban house dog. Now all he needs is his right people. With his looks and personality, this guy grabs attention easily. Come meet him quick and you'll see what a handsome dog in a bowtie really looks like!
Visit SavingGraceNC.org for adoption information.
This ABC11 Pet of the Week is sponsored by Sally Said So Professional Dog Training, who is offering a free training session for those who adopt from Saving Grace based on this feature.