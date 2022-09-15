World's Largest Pet Walk happens Sept. 24 and will raise funds for service animal programs

Teams will walk in several cities across the nation, including in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The nonprofit, Pet Partners, is coordinating the World's Largest Pet Walk on September 24 in cities across the nation to raise awareness and funds for animal-assisted therapy programs.

Pet Partners promotes awareness about the health and wellness benefits of animal-assisted therapy, activities, and education.

Teams will walk in cities across the nation. In Raleigh, Army Veteran Tami Johns and her service dog, Jasper -- who graduated from the Pet Partners program in 2021 -- will take part in the walk.

"We raised specifically for Pet Partners," Johns said. "It's an organization that connects humans and animals, all kinds of animals, but about 90% of their animals are dogs. They go out and they do the registering of the animals so that they can all be therapy animals or service dogs."

"I have PTSD from an event that I had when I was in the military, and so the dog, that's why he alerts me to all of those kinds of things, because I can be hyper-vigilant and get a little anxious sometimes," Johns said.

Pet Partners registered therapy animals include nine species of creatures, including dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, llamas and alpacas.

Anyone across the country can take part in the World's Largest Pet Walk on Saturday, September 24.

Walkers can walk at any time and place of their choosing. There is no fee to register. Funds raised support Pet Partners Therapy Animal Program.