Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg, husband Chasten share first family photo with 2 babies

Transportation Sec. Buttigieg says he, husband are parents

WASHINGTON -- After announcing last month that they were expecting, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten are sharing their first family photo with not one, but two newborns.

On Saturday Buttigieg, the first openly gay Cabinet secretary, Tweeted a picture of the couple with what appears to be twins.

"Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," he said. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."



Buttigieg, 39, has talked publicly about his desire to become a father since his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

"For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family," Buttigieg Tweeted in August.. "We're overjoyed to share that we've become parents! The process isn't done yet and we're thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us.



Buttigieg and Chasten, 32, got married in June 2018, and Buttigieg's own father died six months later.

The Associated Press contributed to this report
