Wake County Animal Center in the running for $10K grant

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Wake County Animal Center needs your help in the form of a vote.

The shelter is in the running to win a $10,000 grant that would help buy food and supplies for animals waiting to find their forever homes.

Thousands of shelters are vying for the grant. Each of them are trying to get the most votes online.

Click here to vote for Wake County Animal Center.

The top vote getter will take home the $10,000 prize, and eight runners up will receive prize packs worth about $5,000.
