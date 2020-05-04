Pets & Animals

NC Zoo names baby white rhino 'Jojo'

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Zoo announced the name of its newest white rhino calf with the help of North Carolina First Lady Kristin Cooper on Monday.

In a video on the zoo's Facebook page, Cooper revealed the calf will be named Jojo after one of the keepers of the last male northern white rhino in Kenya.



The zoo held a naming contest for the female calf, born on Feb. 24, where fans could vote between Jojo and three other names--Rubybelle, Etosha or Kendi.

Jojo is the second white rhino born at the NC Zoo this year.

"We're hoping that very soon you guys can go out to the zoo and see her in person," Cooper said in the video.

The North Carolina Zoo is currently closed to visitors, but fans can get up close with their favorite animals every day in virtual lectures with caretakers on the zoo's Facebook page.

