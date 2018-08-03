ANIMALS

100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns

EMBED </>More Videos

About 100 escaped goats munched on manicured lawns in Idaho before being rounded up.

About 100 escaped goats munched on manicured lawns in Idaho's capital city before being rounded up and hauled away Friday morning.

Multiple news outlets captured the goats calmly eating grass and shrubs in a Boise neighborhood before a trailer arrived amid applause from neighborhood residents.

The goats had been corralled near a local retention pond to eat weeds and other overgrowth, but -- perhaps noticing the grass was greener next door -- broke through a wooden fence to roam the neighborhood.

Kim and Matt Gabica own the animals as part of their business called We Rent Goats. They gathered the docile herd and said all 118 of the goats were accounted for.

Goats are sometimes let loose in the nearby Boise foothills to eat wild plants and reduce wildfire threats.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalanimalsgoatanimal newsIdaho
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMALS
Lioness at zoo fascinated by stuffed 'Simba' toy
Bear cub severely burned in wildfires nearly healed
Disgruntled koala realizes he's made a huge mistake
Texas firefighters and cute pups collide at calendar shoot
More animals
PETS & ANIMALS
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Rabid fox attacks person, dog near Holly Springs
Watch: Loggerhead turtle triumphantly returns to the sea
MUST SEE: Bear locked in car makes mess of interior
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
'Hug your loved ones' friend says after 24-year-old is killed in Durham crash
Cary PD releases dashcam video of fired trooper stopping motorist
First Alert Mode: Check the Radar here
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Man charged after walking into Raleigh church wearing nothing but T-shirt
M.A.I.N. Events in Raleigh: Check out the lineup
Fayetteville police investigating after body found on side of road
No 'definitive' motive in Las Vegas mass shooting that killed 58 people
Show More
North Hills to host first-ever restaurant week
Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people, FDA says
12-year-old girl who prompted Virginia AMBER Alert found safe
Popular almond milk recalled because it could contain milk
Jury says pork giant should pay $473.5M to neighbors of three NC hog farms
More News