13 cats, 1 rabbit rescued from deplorable conditions in Fuquay-Varina home

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Animal Control rescued more than a dozen animals from a Fuquay-Varina home Sunday."It broke my heart to see all the cats so skinny, underweight, could barely walk," Janet Max said.Max's mom lives in the home. She said her mom has always had cats and took care of them well.Recently, Max heard her mother had left her animals home alone, so she went to check on them."When I opened the window, the cats came out. They were really skinny, emaciated and the smell was just so strong. It about knocked me down," Max said.A spokesperson with Wake County said animal control officers pulled 13 cats and 1 rabbit out of the home Sunday. The animals had all been left to fend for themselves and were living in deplorable conditions."When animals are living by themselves they go to the bathroom. That can get in the carpet and it creates a situation where ammonia is in the air," said John Hamlin, Wake County communications specialist.Max said she is happy the animals are safe and hopes they find a good home."I am going to be very happy to know that all the animals are going to find a better home that will be with somebody that can take care of them," Max said.The animals will be evaluated and held for 10 days before they're put up for adoption. At this point, no charges have been filed; authorities said the investigation is ongoing.