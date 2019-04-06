17-foot python with 73 developing eggs found in Florida nature preserve

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5236818" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

A 17-foot python removed from a South Florida nature preserve is the largest one ever found in the park, according to wildlife officials. Researchers located the female python, who weighed 140 pounds and contained 73 developing eggs, at Big Cypress National Preserve.