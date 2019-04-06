wild animals

17-foot python with 73 developing eggs found in Florida nature preserve

EMBED <>More Videos

A 17-foot python removed from a South Florida nature preserve is the largest one ever found in the park, according to wildlife officials. Researchers located the female python, who weighed 140 pounds and contained 73 developing eggs, at Big Cypress National Preserve.

By Danny Clemens
OCHOPEE, Fla. -- A 17-foot python removed from a South Florida nature preserve is the largest one ever found in the park, according to wildlife officials.

Researchers located the female python, who weighed 140 pounds and contained 73 developing eggs, at Big Cypress National Preserve, a 720,000-acre preserve approximately 50 miles west of Miami. Scientists there use radio transmitters to track the invasive python populations, which threaten native animals and the broader ecosystem when not controlled.

It's not immediately clear where the python was relocated. Big Cypress National Preserve wrote on Facebook that its Resource Management division has recently worked with the U.S. Geological Survey to remove multiple breeding female pythons from the property.



Native to southeast Asia, the Burmese python was introduced to South Florida "as a result of accidental escapes and intentional releases of pet snakes," according to the University of Florida. The snakes are known to feed on deer, alligators, birds and endangered or otherwise at-risk species like Key Largo woodrats and potentially Florida panthers. Researchers believe that the invasive species could be responsible for the declining numbers of several species in Everglades National Park.

The pythons live near freshwater habitats, where they can thrive for a quarter century. While the 17-foot female was the largest one ever removed from Big Cypress National Preserve, the species can grow to be 23 feet and weigh up to 200 pounds.

MORE SNAKES: Two-headed copperhead snake found slithering in Virginia flowerbed
EMBED More News Videos

A Virginia resident found the two-headed copperhead snake in her flowerbed. It eventually ended up at the Wildlife Center of Virginia, where experts conducted radiographs to learn more about the snake's anatomy.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfloridawild animalssnakeu.s. & world
WILD ANIMALS
Multicolored squirrel is the internet's favorite animal today
Kangaroo rats ninja-kick snakes trying to attack them: VIDEO
Diver trapped in whale's mouth jokes he didn't have 'whale of a time'
Big snake fights smaller python for its meal, then eats python: VIDEO
TOP STORIES
Dreamville Fest: A look at Dix Park's largest staged event
Sheriff: Zebulon man threatened to kill girlfriend, law enforcement officers
Raleigh activist explains why he's not on board with Dreamville Festival
NC State running back arrested after assaulting woman
Dreamville Fest: Shuttles, parking and everything you need to know
Trump responds to Barbara Bush's criticism of him in new book
Naked man arrested after crash, assault on Wake County deputy
Show More
Woman facing charges after 3-year-old son relieves himself in public
Schoolboys keep California woman from jumping off bridge
25-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Durham high school, officials say
Bill would give NC's federal lawmakers ability to use 'blue lights' on cars
2 arrested after Raleigh BB&T bank robbery
More TOP STORIES News