Police searching for man who sealed 2 cats inside buckets

Naveen Dhaliwal reports from Chinatown on the condition of the cats.

LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan --
Police are searching for a man accused of sealing two cats inside buckets and abandoning them outside an animal shelter near Little Italy.

New video shows man police say sealed cats inside a bucket, abandoned them in Chinatown.



Fortunately, in the most recent incident, the cat survived and is now looking for a good home.

However, it is not the first time that a cat was dumped inside a bucket at that location.

On Thursday, police said that the man left a sealed bucket that contained a cat inside right near a garbage can in front of Animal Haven and then fled.



A worker leaving for the night saw the bucket, heard a hiss, and knew exactly what was inside.

An investigation determined that the bucket's lid had a hole in it, and the cat was malnourished.

On Nov. 17, another worker found a similar plastic bucket near the trash outside the shelter's back door. Peeking out of the hole on top was a cat's eye.

They brought the furry creature inside, checked her out, and named her "Sage."
