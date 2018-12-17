EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=4912754" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New video shows man police say sealed cats inside a bucket, abandoned them in Chinatown.

Police are searching for a man accused of sealing two cats inside buckets and abandoning them outside an animal shelter near Little Italy.Fortunately, in the most recent incident, the cat survived and is now looking for a good home.However, it is not the first time that a cat was dumped inside a bucket at that location.On Thursday, police said that the man left a sealed bucket that contained a cat inside right near a garbage can in front of Animal Haven and then fled.A worker leaving for the night saw the bucket, heard a hiss, and knew exactly what was inside.An investigation determined that the bucket's lid had a hole in it, and the cat was malnourished.On Nov. 17, another worker found a similar plastic bucket near the trash outside the shelter's back door. Peeking out of the hole on top was a cat's eye.They brought the furry creature inside, checked her out, and named her "Sage."