2 men rescue puppies left in apartment complex trash bin

Some puppies have a new lease on life.The Madera Police Department in California posted pictures on their Facebook page overnight.They said two men were taking out their trash Sunday night when they noticed a box of puppies dumped in the large trash bin at their apartment complex.They knew they couldn't leave the furry little friends behind so they took them out and called police.An officer responded and took the puppies to the Madera Animal Shelter and will now have a good chance of adoption.