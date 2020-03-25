animal

Duke Lemur Center welcomes 2 babies, grandson and nephew of Zoboomafoo

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke Lemur Center have announced the birth of two sifaka lemur infants.

Terence and Didius were born in January 2020. They are the nephew and grandson of the famous Zoboomafoo.

Sifakas are among the most threatened lemurs of all while lemurs are among the Earth's most threatened groups of mammals.

"The arrivals of these two infants remind us, even in difficult times, of the power that lemurs have to make us smile," says Greg Dye, Executive Director of the Duke Lemur Center. "New births bring joy and instill hope; and we'll continue to do everything we can to protect lemurs from extinction even in such uncertain times."

