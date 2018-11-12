RECALL

2 types of dog food recalled due to vitamin D toxicity

Two dog food companies are recalling their products after several dogs became sick.

Nutrisca and Nature Life Pets Products issued the recall after at least three pet owners reported their dogs getting sick after eating the food.

It turns out, the food has too much vitamin D. The Food and Drug Administration said the elevated vitamin D levels arose because of a formula error.

All sizes of Nutrisca Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food (with UPC 8-84244-12495-7, 8-84244-12795-8, 8-84244-12895-5) should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Also included in the recall is the 17.5 pound bags of Natural Life Chicken and Potato Dry Dog Food (UPC 0-12344-08175-1).

The affected Nutrisca dog food was sold nationwide. The affected Natural Life dog food was sold in eight states, including North Carolina.

Dogs that ingest too much vitamin D may vomit, lose their appetite, drink and urinate more than normal, drool excessively, and lose weight.
