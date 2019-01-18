PETS & ANIMALS

21 horses and a dog found dead on southern Wake County property

EMBED </>More Videos

21 horses, 1 dog found dead in Wake County.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A horrific case of animal cruelty unfolded Friday in Wake County where 21 horses and one dog were found dead on an abandoned lot.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The gruesome discovery happened in the 10000 block of Fanny Brown Road in the southern part of Wake County.

Gwen Roberts, who runs Horses for Hope, which is about a mile away from where the dead animals were discovered, said a neighbor contacted her because she suspected there might be animals in trouble there.



The neighbor had called animal control, Roberts told ABC11, but she said the agency didn't stop, possibly because the property isn't readily visible from the road.

Roberts said she and the neighbor walked through the woods to the abandoned property and found the dead horses in various states of decomposition.

"When I walked back there and went around the corner, it was just horrifying ... they were all dead," Roberts said. "It was just bad. It was really bad. They didn't have to die. All they had to do is ask for help. It's really sad."

Eric Curry of the Wake County Sheriff's Office said there was one survivor - a dog who was in bad shape, but alive - in the same cage as the dead dog.

Roberts said there were empty water jugs strewn across the property.

21 horses, dog found dead in Wake County.



Curry said this is now an animal cruelty investigation. Animal-control officers worked into late Friday evening to remove the dead animals.

"As an animal owner myself, it is quite disturbing for any animal to have to suffer, like these animals, we assume, did," Curry said.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal crueltyanimal abuseanimalshorsesdogsWake County
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Stedman couple drives to Fayetteville, saves cat stuck in tree
Fayetteville cat stuck in tree for 6 days, caretaker says
Puppy born with upside down paws undergoes surgery
Boo the Pomeranian dies of broken heart, owners say
Orange County offering low-cost rabies vaccines
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Cary man stuck on United flight for more than 13 hours in frigid cold
Polar Vortex: It's going to get really cold tonight
Lunar eclipse: How to see the super blood wolf moon tonight
Stedman couple drives to Fayetteville, saves cat stuck in tree
Native American elder taunted by Ky. high schoolers speaks out
Oracle faces gender-bias lawsuit, report says
Toddler puts hands up during shoplifting arrest in Florida
Man on vacation finds hidden cameras in his Airbnb
Show More
2 charged after Raleigh shooting near Sedgewick Drive
President Trump makes major announcement regarding government shutdown
Woman hospitalized, suspect still on scene after Johnston Co. shooting
Puppy born with upside down paws undergoes surgery
17-year-old Hoke Co. student fatally shot while walking home from party
More News