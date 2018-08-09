PETS & ANIMALS

23 French bulldog puppies rescued from Texas brought to Chicago for adoption

Twenty-three French bulldog puppies rescued from a non-climate controlled moving van in Texas arrived in Chiacgo Wednesday for rehabilitation and adoption.

CHICAGO --
Twenty-three French bulldog puppies that were rescued in Texas have arrived in Chicago for rehabilitation and adoption.

The Chicago French Bulldog Rescue said originally 28 French bulldog puppies were rescued from a moving van in Texarkana, Texas, on July 12.



The Humane Society of the United States said the puppies were brought to Chicago as cargo on a Turkish Airlines flight from Kiev, Ukraine, for a man who had purchased them and intended to sell them in Houston.

The man rented an un-air conditioned moving van in Chicago and loaded the puppies into them on July 11, then began to the drive to Houston, officials said.

Texas State Troopers pulled the moving van over in Texarkana the next day and found 27 puppies packed tightly in plastic crates, suffering from various stages of heat exhaustion.

Police said one puppy had already died.

The animal rescue said it was 121 degrees in the back of the moving van when the puppies were found, and they had no access to food or water.

Four additional puppies died from various illnesses after the rescue, probably either caused or made worse by the conditions in which they were found, the Humane Society said.

The puppies were flown from Texarkana to Chicago Wednesday, where they were picked up by employees of the Chicago French Bulldog Rescue.

The group said the dogs are in isolation as of Wednesday night in animal hospitals. When they are cleared for health they will be put into foster homes until they are adopted.
