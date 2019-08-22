Pets & Animals

3 of 6 beagles rescued from China still available for adoption in Wake County

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's tough to imagine Audrey being anywhere besides a loving home. But a short while ago, her outlook was far bleaker.

"To start to bond and connect with her, and she is so sweet. I cannot express enough," said Hugh Willard, who adopted Audrey during the weekend.

She is one of six dogs taken in from China by Triangle Beagle Rescue, saved from the controversial Yulin Dog Meat Festival.

While Willard was unaware of the event, he feels a connection to Audrey, in part because his daughter is Chinese.

"This is unique," Willard said.



Little is known about Audrey's life in China, though she is believed to be 4 years old. Willard said he believes she responds more to tone than language, but noted the first few days have gone smoothly.

"She's my travel buddy. So I take her around places, and she kind of does her thing," Willard said.

This is the second year that Triangle Beagle Rescue has taken in dogs saved from the dog meat festival; there are still three beagles who remain for adoption.

"The gift that you will give to these precious animals by adopting them pales in comparison to what you're going to get in return," Willard said.

If you're interested in adopting a beagle, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscarywake countydogsanimal abusefooddogchinachinese foodpet adoption
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Clayton High School principal files grievance
Blue Cross NC to cut rates for Affordable Care Act customers
Inside Scott Crawford's new French bistro in Raleigh
Special warfare 'Robin Sage' exercise to be held in 21 counties
Police: Neighbor exposes himself to NCSU students
2018 a record-breaking year for Wake County tourism
Shake Shack sees hours-long lines on opening day in Cary
Show More
Water worker's misjudgment leads to large Fayetteville sinkhole
Jury sides with author Nicholas Sparks in defamation trial
Construction on dream tree house for terminally ill boy begins
Hillside drama teacher sues Durham district over back pay, discrimination
Charges refiled against STAYUMBL driver in Durham incident
More TOP STORIES News