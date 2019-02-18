PETS & ANIMALS

Puppies born with 2 legs die before 2-week birthday; 2 surviving sisters keep fighting

Three North Carolina puppies with a total of six legs are going to need a forever home.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Three special needs Chihuahuas born in North Carolina failed to make it to their 2-week birthday.

The pups were born Feb. 7 without front legs. They were part of a five-dog litter; their two 4-legged sisters are still alive, according to Cause for Paws of North Carolina.



The mother of the puppies, Gidget, had a severe infection which made it impossible for her to feed her puppies. All of the dogs were taken in by Cause for Paws and are under veterinary care.

The two surviving puppies, Babs and Betsy, are still being bottle fed.

Gidget is on pain medicine and antibiotics, but the rescue group said it believes she will be OK.

