32 animals adopted from Harnett County Animal Shelter over the weekend

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --Ready for some good news -- 32 animals were adopted from the Harnett County Animal Shelter over the weekend after recent overcrowding.
But wait, the news gets better. Officials said no dogs at the shelter will have to be euthanized.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
On Thursday, the shelter had 38 dogs for 30 cages, which meant they had to double up in some instances; however, that didn't include the 100 dogs throughout the county that people have requested to surrender or strays that Animal Control has been called for.
Most of the dogs were adopted, three of which were because ABC11's Kim Deaner offered to pay for the adoption fees for the first four people who opened their hearts to a new furbaby.
But the fight isn't over as many animals are still in need of a good home.
For those willing to donate, the shelter has a list of need supplies on its website; volunteers are welcome as well.
The video above is from a previous story.