PETS & ANIMALS

361 golden retrievers assemble in Scottish Highlands

EMBED </>More Videos

The dogs were celebrating the 150th anniversary of their breed. (Sandra Mailer/REX/Shutterstock)

A massive group of golden retrievers gathered in the Scottish Highlands to celebrate a special anniversary.

The group of dogs met on July 19, at Guisachan Estate, where golden retrievers were first bred in 1868. The gathering was in celebration of the 150th anniversary of the breed.

According to Friends of Guisachan, the breed began by breeding a Wavy-coated Retriever and a Tweed Water Spaniel.

Friends of Guisachan said, "The Guisachan dogs were bred to be strong working dogs hunting grouse, partridge and deer."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogscute animalsfeel goodu.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Coyote fears have Raleigh neighborhood on alert
NC Zoo needs your help naming baby Rhino
Disgruntled koala realizes he's made a huge mistake
Burger King offers free cheeseburgers to terminally ill dog
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Death of Durham developer found with dog leash around his neck ruled homicide
Wake County bus driver charged in child sex crimes
Urban Ministries of Durham dealing with mildew, bed bug concerns
Coyote fears have Raleigh neighborhood on alert
NC's first confirmed West Nile death of 2018 is in Cumberland County
Branson duck boat accident victims: What we know
9 of 17 boat accident victims were from one family
Roseanne defends Valerie Jarrett tweet on YouTube
Show More
4-year-old boy dies after being pulled from hot car
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Fortnite scam: Family issues new warning for children playing online games
Tariff trade battle harvesting angst among NC farmers
Republican leaders name Charlotte as host city for 2020 RNC
More News