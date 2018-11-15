PETS & ANIMALS

Police: 44 dogs found in freezers, 130 more living in filth in New Jersey home

EMBED </>More Videos

44 dead dogs found in freezers, 130 more living in filth in NJ home. Watch the report from 6abc.com on Nov. 14, 2018.

SHAMONG TOWNSHIP, New Jersey --
New Jersey State Police have arrested a 65-year-old woman after they say dozens of dogs were found dead in freezers and more than 100 more living in filth inside her home.

Donna Roberts, 65, from Shamong Township, is now facing charges for allegedly keeping all the animals in deplorable and inhumane conditions in and around her house on Oakshade Road.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Detectives responded to Roberts' residence to assist the Burlington County Health Department with an inspection on Tuesday, and when they arrived, they say they observed evidence of animal cruelty inflicted upon various breeds of dogs on the property.

The odor of animal feces and ammonia was said to permeate the inside of the residence, which caused several of the responders to experience dizziness and nausea.

Detectives discovered 130 dogs living in squalor, as well as 44 deceased dogs that were packaged in plastic bags and stored in freezers throughout the residence.

It was determined that four of the dogs were in critical condition and had to be transported to an emergency veterinary clinic. The remaining dogs were evaluated and treated at the scene by animal shelter workers.

"Although the circumstances surrounding the demise of the 44 dogs that were discovered inside plastic bags in freezers remain under investigation, the deplorable and inhumane living conditions the rescued dogs were forced to endure is tragic," New Jersey State Police Colonel Patrick Callahan said. "Troopers take an oath to protect and safeguard life, including the lives and well-being of pets, which can be vulnerable to abuse."

Roberts was charged with animal cruelty and released with a pending court date.

The case is being prosecuted by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal crueltyanimal abusedogSouth JerseyBurlington County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
NC Zoo wants your help naming newly adopted wild polar bear
Hillsborough police identify owner of 2 dogs abandoned overnight at dog park
SC couple loses pet monkey at Morrisville hotel
2 types of dog food recalled over vitamin D toxicity
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Amtrak train hits, kills pedestrian near Duke East Campus
Triangle seeing sleet Thursday is 'unlikely,' Big Weather says
BBB: 'Secret Sister Gift Exchange' is an illegal scam
Graphic details come out in fatal Texas-bound Southwest flight
Driver repeatedly rammed tow truck in Raleigh, police say
Off-camera hobbies: Barbara Gibbs goes from anchor to baker
You may get an 'alcohol checkup' at your next doctor's visit
Holiday survey: 69 percent of people want to skip gifts
Show More
2 arrested after woman hit from behind, robbed outside TJ Maxx in Wake Forest
Creative lie allows thieves to steal Louis Vuitton merchandise
Prosecutor to make announcement in homeless man's 'GoFundMe case'
Flood Watch issued for most of North Carolina
Raleigh dad's civics lesson may have won him an unwanted Wake school board seat
More News