PETS & ANIMALS

5 holiday decorations that are dangerous to your pets

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresh plants in your home for the holidays may make great decorations, but they could also mean health problems for your pets. (Wikimedia Commons)

John Clark
Fresh plants in your home for the holidays may make great decorations, but they could also mean health problems for your pets.

Prevention.com reports the following holiday dangers for your furrbabies:
  • Mistletoe could cause vomiting if your cats and dogs eat the sprigs.
  • Holly causes a similar reaction, but it can be much worse.
  • Christmas tree needles can cause an obstruction requiring surgery if your pet eats too many of them.
  • Pollen on lilies can cause kidney failure in your cat, even if they just brush against it.
  • Poinsettias are also commonly known to be poisonous to pets. They can cause upset stomachs if eaten. But in truth, the danger of poinsettias are largely exaggerated.


Related: Don't feed your dog these foods from your holiday feast
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspoisonpet carepet healthpetschristmas
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Woman's pup-filled Christmas card spreads stray dog awareness
Fayetteville PD K-9 officers compete in Christmas vote contest
Cute animal suspected of eating snake down to its spine
Deer poacher ordered to repeatedly watch 'Bambi'
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Raleigh teaching assistant accused of sexual contact with student
Criminals can hijack your cellphone with illegal 'porting' technique
Women are sending love letters to convicted killer Chris Watts
The Children's Place recalls infant snowsuits over choking hazard
NC woman gets 1 day in jail for giving marijuana to toddlers
Christmas tree investigated as possible source of Durham townhome fire
Restaurant owner offers reward to catch 'scumbag' cacti thief
Drugmakers GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer announce multibillion-dollar merger
Show More
Krispy Kreme brings back gingerbread glazed doughnut
Raleigh man hired as 'private investigator' in murder-for-hire plot arrested
State Senate overrides Cooper's veto of Voter ID bill
Woman's pup-filled Christmas card spreads stray dog awareness
Motorcyclist killed in crash with truck in Harnett County
More News