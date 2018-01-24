A Washington D.C.-area shelter teamed up with Southwest Airlines to relocate animals from Puerto Rico who were impacted by Hurricane Maria.
Lucky Dog Animal Rescue in Arlington, Virginia, arranged a flight, which was donated by Southwest, to rescue 62 cats and dogs. Over 14,000 pounds of supplies for pets and people in need were also sent on the plane on Saturday, Jan. 20.
The animals were brought to the DC area, where they are available for adoption at Lucky Dog Animal Rescue.
"This flight literally saved lives - both of the animals who were transported to DC as well as to those who remain on the island and need the supplies we brought," said Mirah Horowitz, executive director and founder of Lucky Dog Animal Rescue.
Southwest said of the rescue efforts, "It's hard to imagine what some of these rescue animals endured these past few months, but they were surely loved by the brave families who fostered and kept them safe until it was time to em-BARK on their new journey."
