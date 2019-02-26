COYOTES

73 dead coyotes found behind North Carolina subdivision

EMBED </>More Videos

73 dead coyotes found on North Carolina property

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --
A large pile of dead coyotes was discovered behind a subdivision in Charlotte. A wildlife officer thinks they were brought from a different location after a hunt.

North Carolina wildlife enforcement officer Sampson Parker said Monday that 73 carcasses were piled in a heap on the ground next to a ditch which leads to a stream in Charlotte.

Two residents found them last Thursday on the site of an old wastewater treatment plant. The city bought the property and locked it up.

Mecklenburg County workers say there is no evidence the carcasses impacted the water.

Parker says an investigation shows someone brought the coyotes from a large hunt. He says the coyotes should have been taken to a landfill.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscoyoteshuntinganimalCharlotteNC
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
COYOTES
Coyote mating season is here, humane society warns
Coyote attacks Wake County woman's dog in backyard
Residents on alert after another coyote sighted in Raleigh
Coyote terrorizes Wake County community
More coyotes
PETS & ANIMALS
Animal hospital delivers 19 Great Dane puppies
Escaped pig lured back home with Oreos
Man captures dog's emotional reaction to 'The Lion King' movie
Tortoise feared extinct found on remote Galapagos island
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Walgreens employee shot on Valentine's Day leaves hospital
Woman charged with DWI after crashing into police car in Apex
Green beans, squash recalled in 9 states over Listeria concerns
Raleigh's Historic Oakwood Cemetery turns 150
13-year-old cheerleader dies mysteriously just before contest
Escaped pig lured back home with Oreos
Animal hospital delivers 19 Great Dane puppies
Proposed bill would change grading scale used for school evaluations
Show More
Sen. Thom Tillis plans to vote to block Trump's emergency declaration
Kim Jong Un arrives in Hanoi for nuclear summit with Trump
Man plans Holiday Inn retirement because it's cheaper
'Bunch of jerks' jab doesn't slow Carolina Hurricanes post-game antics
Dry weather allows for Raleigh pothole repair
More News