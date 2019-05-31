Pets & Animals

73 dogs, 37 cats need to be adopted from Wake County Animal Center

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Wake County Animal Center's adoption floor is packed to the brim and they're seeking adopters.

Dr. Jennifer Federico, director of the shelter, told ABC11 the adoption floor was full, and the center needs help in finding loving homes for a lot of animals.



Federico said 73 dogs and 37 cats are sitting on the adoption floor just waiting for a new home.

More detailed information on adopting an animal from the center can be found on its website.
