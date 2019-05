73 dogs, 37 cats need to be adopted from Wake County Animal Center

What a cutie!!! Her name is Ginger and she’s a 5-month-old Shepard mix. The pup is one of many that needs a home. The Director of @WakeGOVPets just reached out to me asking to share that the center is in need of folks to adopt - The adoption floor is full 🐶 #ABC11 #RescuePups pic.twitter.com/90XdoeIkLB — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) May 31, 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Wake County Animal Center's adoption floor is packed to the brim and they're seeking adopters.Dr. Jennifer Federico, director of the shelter, told ABC11 the adoption floor was full, and the center needs help in finding loving homes for a lot of animals.Federico said 73 dogs and 37 cats are sitting on the adoption floor just waiting for a new home.More detailed information on adopting an animal from the center can be found on its website