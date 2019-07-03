Pets & Animals

800-pound shark continues trip up New Jersey coast

CAPE MAY, N.J. -- Miss May, the 10-foot, 800-pound shark that was tracked off the coast of Cape May, New Jersey on Tuesday has continued her journey northward.

The white shark was tracked in the waters near Sea Isle City at 6:58 a.m. Wednesday.

OCEARCH tagged Miss May on Feb. 15, 2019, 40 miles off the coast of Mayport, Florida.

According to OCEARCH, Miss May was tracked in the water near Cape May around 11 a.m. Tuesday.



Miss May was tagged in the same waters as another shark, a 10-foot, 464-pound male tiger shark named Lando.

It's only the second time in 34 expeditions that OCEARCH has tagged both a white shark and a tiger shark in the same waters. Samples from the sharks will support 17 separate research studies around the continent.
