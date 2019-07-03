Pets & Animals

800-pound shark pings off the coast of Cape May, New Jersey

CAPE MAY, N.J. -- A 10-foot, 800-pound shark is being tracked right off the coast of Cape May, New Jersey.

OCEARCH tagged Miss May on Feb. 15, 2019, 40 miles off the coast of Mayport, Florida.

Credit: OCEARCH



According to OCEARCH, Miss May, a white shark, was tracked in the water near Cape May around 11 a.m. Tuesday.



Miss May was tagged in the same waters as another shark, a 10-foot, 464-pound male tiger shark named Lando.

It's only the second time in 34 expeditions that OCEARCH has tagged both a white shark and a tiger shark in the same waters. Samples from the sharks will support 17 separate research studies around the continent.
