800-pound shark pings off the coast of Cape May, New Jersey

OCEARCH tagged Miss May on Feb. 15, 2019, 40 miles off the coast of Mayport, Florida.
According to OCEARCH, Miss May, a white shark, was tracked in the water near Cape May around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Today @MissMay_Shark is pinging close to shore a little north of Kitty Hawk North Carolina. She has been making steady progress north since the beginning of the month. pic.twitter.com/LFKRvFwEr1— OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) June 28, 2019
Miss May was tagged in the same waters as another shark, a 10-foot, 464-pound male tiger shark named Lando.
It's only the second time in 34 expeditions that OCEARCH has tagged both a white shark and a tiger shark in the same waters. Samples from the sharks will support 17 separate research studies around the continent.