Close call for 85-year-old man who escaped alligator attack

According to officers, the alligator attacked the man by the foot at the pond.

LAKELAND, Fla. --
An 85-year-old man in Florida barely managed to get away after police say he was attacked by an alligator.

Video from the scene shows crews trying to pull the alligator out of the pond.

Once near the edge, the alligator can be seen still holding on to the man's sneaker.

The man was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

Officials say the gator was captured and taken away.
