PETS & ANIMALS

9-foot alligator in South Carolina drags big dead fish into the night

EMBED </>More Videos

Unsuspecting campers happened upon a 9-foot alligator trotting across the road with its next meal, a large fish. (Daniel Martin/Storyful)

MONCKS CORNER, SC --
Unsuspecting campers happened upon a huge alligator crossing the road with its next meal, a large fish.

Daniel Martin shot video of the alligator, which he estimated was up to nine feet long, during a recent trip to the Short Stay recreation area in Moncks Corner, South Carolina. Marin said the alligator initially fled when he drove up but later returned to claim his meal.

Martin's footage, shot from inside his car, showed the gator creeping back up to the fish, which it had dropped in the middle of the roadway. After taking a few nibbles off the fish, the alligator grabbed the animal in its jaws and dragged it back into the water and off into the night.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsalligatorwild animalsu.s. & worldSouth Carolina
PETS & ANIMALS
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Boa constrictor wrapped around mailbox derails mail delivery
Avon fisherman reels in 2nd hammerhead shark in 2 days
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News