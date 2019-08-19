Pets & Animals

9-year-old bitten by shark in knee-deep water while on vacation in Florida

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WTVD) -- A 9-year-old girl survived a shark attack in knee deep water.

Maggie Crum was playing in the water Friday while on vacation with her family in Florida. She was running in the ocean when she felt a sharp pain.

"I was running into the water, and I was about knee deep," Crum recalled. "When I started swimming the shark bit my leg and there's three marks back here that tore through the teeth and like just like two rows of teeth."

The girl yelled for her family. She received immediately treatment on the beach, prior to being taken to the hospital.

Ultimately, Crum received a dozen stitches and a stuffed bear--which she ended up naming Sharky.

