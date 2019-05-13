abc11 together

Kim Deaner helps find home for kitten found by ABC11 viewer on side of the road

On Friday morning, long-time viewer and local "Caniac" Anthony Motta reached out to John Clark and Kim Deaner during a Facebook Live.

Motta, of Garner, told them that he'd found a kitten on the side of the road, nursed him back to help and needed help finding him a home.

Motta spent a lot of time and effort caring for the kitten, getting him medical attention and giving him the affection he needed to recover from his injuries.

Thanks to his efforts, the kitten is expected to make a full recovery and will grow up to be even cuter than he is now.

After saying goodbye to Motta, Barbara Gibbs reached out to Dr. Page Wages, of Care First Animal Hospital, who took the kitten in and will foster him until he is ready for adoption.

