pet adoption

SPCA of Wake County dogs, cats pose with Carolina Hurricanes on the ice

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes had some new teammates on the ice for practice at PNC Arena - dogs and cats in need of a forever home.

The animals are from the SPCA of Wake County and will be featured in a 2020 calendar showcasing Canes players holding dogs and cats that are available for adoption.

In a Facebook video posted by the SPCA, it is clear the team's new furry friends were a nice welcoming committee for the Canes, as they returned home from a West Coast road trip.



The photo shoot took place with the players and animals in the locker room, on the ice and in the stands at the arena.

The SPCA said the fundraising calendar will be available later this fall.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswake countyraleighcarolina hurricanescatsdogwake county newspet adoption
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PET ADOPTION
Saving Grace animal rescue hopes to raise $100k to save shelter
Fate unknown for 57 dogs, puppies seized from Orange County home
Durham APS offers lower-cost pet adoptions during construction
APS of Durham waives adoption fees for dogs, cats
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trooper seriously injured after being hit during Vance County traffic stop
Community steps up to give Hope Mills woman with stage 4 cancer dream wedding
Wake sheriff warns sex offenders after arrest at NC State Fair
Cumberland County mother of 5 loses home, puppy in fire
Report shows Raleigh's booming growth, but who can afford to live there?
Proposed rule change would help more kids get free dental care
NC teacher accused of putting student with disabilities in trash can
Show More
Lori Loughlin, 10 other parents charged anew in college scandal
2 Sampson County deputies help save choking 2-month-old baby
Tornado threats pass but showers continue eastward trek
GM at Fayetteville Honda dealer steps in after seeing peeling paint story
Johnston County students moved from damaged, moldy classroom trailer
More TOP STORIES News