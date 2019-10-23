SPCA of Wake County dogs, cats pose with Carolina Hurricanes on the ice

The animals are from the SPCA of Wake County and will be featured in a 2020 calendar showcasing Canes players holding dogs and cats that are available for adoption.
In a Facebook video posted by the SPCA, it is clear the team's new furry friends were a nice welcoming committee for the Canes, as they returned home from a West Coast road trip.
The photo shoot took place with the players and animals in the locker room, on the ice and in the stands at the arena.
The SPCA said the fundraising calendar will be available later this fall.