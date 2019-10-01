animals

Wake County Animal Center offers pit bull adoption special for October

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- If you're thinking of getting a dog, consider adopting a pit bull from the Wake County Animal Center in October.

In honor of National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month and National Pit Bull Awareness Month, the center is creating a month-long adoption special. They have 39 pit bulls at the shelter and 10 in foster homes that are up for adoption.

Until Oct. 31, you'll be able to adopt any pit bull or pit bull mix for $25, reduced from $95. You can check out the available animals at pets.wakegov.com

Misconceptions about pit bulls make it hard for them to find homes sometimes, but don't be spooked, says Dr. Jennifer Federico.

SEE ALSO: Pit bull puppy jumps on venomous snake giving his life to save his human brothers

"Too many people write off pit bulls when they're looking to adopt, but it's really wrong to generalize about an entire breed," Federico said. "Just like people, every dog is an individual and has his or her own unique personality. I have four pit bulls, and they are absolute sweethearts."

Here's to getting a new four-legged friend for trick-or-treating!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimals
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMALS
Animal shelters see influx of pigs, advocates warn of misleading claims
Hurricane Dorian erosion reveals sea turtle nest
Driver puts injured bobcat in car with 3-year-old son
Raccoon takes wild ride on Wonder Bread truck for 16 miles in Florida
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in Durham hit-and-run, suspect still loose
Durham megachurch pastor to confront sex abuse crisis at major conference
Record-breaking heat possible for Wednesday, Thursday
Howling Cow now sold at even more locations
Duke Energy seeks 6 percent rate hike for NC customers
NC high school student honoring national anthem goes viral
Bridge collapses in Taiwan, trapping at least 11
Show More
Florida student with Down syndrome asks girlfriend to homecoming with romantic gesture
Cary woman hit by teen driver, killed outside her home, police say
Carolina Hurricanes unveil team's official beer 'Storm Brew'
7th grader starts petition to build skatepark in Southern Pines
Man charged in rape in Chapel Hill parking deck
More TOP STORIES News