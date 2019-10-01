RALEIGH (WTVD) -- If you're thinking of getting a dog, consider adopting a pit bull from the Wake County Animal Center in October.
In honor of National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month and National Pit Bull Awareness Month, the center is creating a month-long adoption special. They have 39 pit bulls at the shelter and 10 in foster homes that are up for adoption.
Until Oct. 31, you'll be able to adopt any pit bull or pit bull mix for $25, reduced from $95. You can check out the available animals at pets.wakegov.com
Misconceptions about pit bulls make it hard for them to find homes sometimes, but don't be spooked, says Dr. Jennifer Federico.
SEE ALSO: Pit bull puppy jumps on venomous snake giving his life to save his human brothers
"Too many people write off pit bulls when they're looking to adopt, but it's really wrong to generalize about an entire breed," Federico said. "Just like people, every dog is an individual and has his or her own unique personality. I have four pit bulls, and they are absolute sweethearts."
Here's to getting a new four-legged friend for trick-or-treating!
Wake County Animal Center offers pit bull adoption special for October
ANIMALS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News