Wake County offers discounted adoption fees to make room for Hurricane Dorian pets

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- As Hurricane Dorian approaches North Carolina, the Wake County SPCA offers 50 percent off on all adoption fees to make room for pet rescues needed along the coast.
The SPCA Admission Center and Pet Adoption is seeing overwhelming number of requests for rescue help to help additional rescue pets in at risk areas as Hurricane Dorian approaches.
The discounted fees start Wednesday, Sept. 4 and on throughout the weekend.
"Our phone has been ringing throughout the last few days, asking for help emptying animal shelters ahead of the storm. These pets are currently available for adoption at coastal shelters, and their kennel space is needed for owned pets that might be displaced during the storm," said Angelina Darling, SPCA Admission Center Director. "When a pet is lost during a disaster, the best place to reunite the owner and pets is at their local shelter. For this reason, they need empty kennels."
The rescue adoption fees will include spay/neuter surgery, deworming, basic vaccines and a microchip for an estimated cost for over $300 according to the SPCA.
If you are unable to adopt, the SPCA asks for families to consider donating at the SPCA of Wake County website.
