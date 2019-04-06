baby animals

Adorable Asian baby elephant slips, slides, stumbles in mud at zoo in Australia

Just like humans, animals can have a little trouble staying on their feet when they are young. Look no further than this baby elephant, as it takes adorably awkward steps in the mud.

And if you need proof, look no further than an Asian elephant at Taronga Western Plains Zoo in Australia.

The calf does alright at first but perhaps trying to negotiate the mud wasn't such a good idea.

The elephant starts sliding and then loses its footing.

That definitely won't be a problem when it gets a little bigger.
