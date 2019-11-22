Pets & Animals

Pup has the most adorable reaction to Mufasa's death in 'The Lion King'

Dayton, Ohio -- An adorable golden retriever may just be scarred for life after watching Mufasa's death scene in 'The Lion King' for the first time.

Footage by Sam Stolly shows one-year-old Khaleesi tentatively watching the scene from Stolly's kitchen before gradually making her way over to sit right in front of the television screen. She doesn't look away as Simba tries to wake his father up.



"Someone was very concerned," Stolly tweeted alongside the video.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalstelevisionthe lion kingdog
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham tow truck driver arrested for shooting SUV owner
Hoke County deputies arrest man sought in Raeford homicide case
Cool temps, scattered showers possible during parade
Mom arrested months after 3-year-old fell to his death
Raleigh Christmas Parade 2019: Everything you need to know
Don't be a victim of shimming. Look out for these red flags.
Temporary program strands some NC immigrants for decades
Show More
Natalee Holloway's mother returns to Aruba
Puppy loses ear after grooming appointment at Petco
Dog left alone in car drives in circles for an hour
Person falls from fourth-floor balcony near NC State
Alleged drunk driver in deadly crash was previously deported: DOJ
More TOP STORIES News