ADORABLE VIDEO: Chunky bulldog insists on using cat flap at Melbourne home

One chunky puppy in Melbourne may not have a good sense of self.

Possum is a beefy but adorable bulldog who insists on using the cat flap at her home.

Adorable video shows the bulldog squeezing through the door and eventually getting through.

Despite it being a rather tight fit, Possum routinely struggles through the little opening.

Her owner says Possum thinks she's tiny.

She eventually blocked the cat flap so Possum wouldn't hurt herself.

The chubby pup showed true persistence. Go, Possum!
