Air Force Veteran and his dog win $10,000 in grant money for local rescue

Every dog has his day and for Charlie, Thursday was his.

RALEIGH --
Butch Ewing, Charlie's owner, has called Charlie his best friend for about a year now. Pawfect Match Rescue brought the two together.

Ewing has struggled with PTSD since childhood. He wrote about the strength and love Charlie gives him every day.

The Petco Foundation awarded the Pawfect Match Rescue a $10,000 grant for their work while Butch and Charlie enjoyed a shopping spree.

"Just knowing the bond that we have that we shared in an essay is what resulted in that organization getting money to help other dogs, that's continuing what my mission is," Ewing said.

This left Butch grateful that he's able to give back and Charlie happy as a clam, or rather a dog.

Butch and Charlie are up for another award. They could win $25,000 on grant money for the PetCo Peoples' Choice Award.

To vote, visit petcofoundation.org and click on the Holiday Wishes Grant Campaign.
