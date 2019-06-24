Pets & Animals

Body of missing man found covered with alligator bites in South Carolina pond

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) -- A South Carolina man has been found dead in a pond, apparently bitten by an alligator.

News outlets reports Charleston County deputies found the body Saturday afternoon on Kiawah Island. The man was reported missing that morning. A K-9 search led deputies to a pond behind his house and a helicopter crew saw the person motionless in the water.

Deputies said the bite marks are consistent with an alligator encounter. Department of Natural Resources spokesman David Lucas said it wasn't yet known if the man was attacked by an alligator, or bitten after his death. An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

Authorities plan to release the dead man's identity once next of kin is notified.

Saturday at 6:06 p.m. Town of Kiawah posted some facts about alligators to its Facebook page. The post did not mention anything about the body found the same afternoon.



