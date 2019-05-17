Pets & Animals

Alligator knocks down man trying to wrangle it off Texas highway

CLEVELAND, Texas -- A large alligator found in Cleveland, Texas, was not going down without a fight and it was all caught on video.

The video posted by Wilderness Animal Control on Facebook shows two men wrangling the gator along a Texas highway.

It all seemed to be going well until the gator began rolling around, knocking one of the men down.

After it was tamed, the men measured the gator, which was 8 feet, 7 inches long.

The men at Wilderness Animal Control said this was the first time this has ever happened to them.
