Alligator knocks down man trying to wrangle it off Texas highway

CLEVELAND, Texas -- A large alligator found in Cleveland, Texas, was not going down without a fight and it was all caught on video.The video posted by Wilderness Animal Control on Facebook shows two men wrangling the gator along a Texas highway.It all seemed to be going well until the gator began rolling around, knocking one of the men down.After it was tamed, the men measured the gator, which was 8 feet, 7 inches long.The men at Wilderness Animal Control said this was the first time this has ever happened to them.