Pets & Animals

Alligator stops traffic with morning stroll in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A large alligator forced the closure of a road in Wilmington on Tuesday morning.

Around 10 a.m., Wilmington Police Department first posted pictures of the gator, warning drivers to stay away from McRae and Cornelius Harnett Drive until NC Wildlife agents could arrive and move the gator to a safe location.



By 10:30, NC Wildlife agents had arrived and were getting ready to begin the process of getting the gator off the roadway.

The police department went live on Facebook to show what was happening.



About eight minutes into the video, the gator starts walking toward the NC Wildlife pickup truck. Before the gator can get to the truck the agent jumped out of the truck bed and into the driver's seat.

The gator eventually changed directions and walked off the road into the grass. It continued down an embankment and into some water below.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswilmingtonalligator
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'They're going to pay': Family heartbroken after 9-year-old's death
Durham woman arrested, accused of felony hit-and-run
Yikes! Hurricanes can make spiders more aggressive
Durham man arrested, accused of murdering 18-year-old
Celebration planned 1 year after toppling of Silent Sam
Man who started as custodian becomes school's principal
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Tuesday, August 20
Show More
UNC, NC State announce plans for alcohol sales
#ChickenWars: Popeyes, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A battle over sandwiches
Winston-Salem votes to change name of Dixie Classic Fair
Don't approach elusive emu, Orange County warns
'Muffled cries for help': Suit filed against hotel where boy was killed
More TOP STORIES News