PETS & ANIMALS

American Kennel Club adds a breed: the speedy, sleek Azawakh

EMBED </>More Videos

An Azawakh

NEW YORK --
A fleet-footed hound that hails from West Africa is the latest dog in the American Kennel Club's pack of recognized breeds.

The club announced Wednesday that the Azawakh (AHZ'-ah-wahk) became the 193rd breed in its roster.



That means Azawakhs can now compete in many dog shows, though they're not eligible for the prominent Westminster Kennel Club show until 2020.

The long-legged, smooth-coated Azawakh looks elegant but is no dainty dog. Traditionally a companion of nomads, the breed has long been a hunter and guardian in parts of the Sahara Desert and semi-arid Sahel region, including in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

Azawakhs are known for running fast and being loyal to their owners, though sometimes aloof with strangers.

Breeds must count hundreds of dogs around the country to be recognized.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogcontestsNew York
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Wisconsin woman finds home intruder asleep with 'guard dog'
New Illinois law holds pet owner responsible for dangerous dog attacks
Calls grow for tighter regulation of Conservators Center, other unaccredited facilities
Fitness center offers free personal training sessions with a catch
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Police report: 3 tranquilizer darts, 8 rounds used to take down lion after deadly attack
21-year-old woman hit, killed while crossing road in Raleigh
Nancy Pelosi poised to become House speaker, making history again
Customer caught on camera assaulting McDonald's employee over straw
'Working for free; I hate it:' Government shutdown hits NC workers hard
Dad warns others after 5-year-old accidentally shoots himself
Knightdale police search for man who allegedly pulled gun on Walmart employees
Delayed opening on Sanford bridge frustrates residents
Show More
Charges filed after woman dies during botched butt injections
Friend, mom of student hit by stray bullet speak out
Woman attacked, sexually assaulted during afternoon jog in Apex
Hearing into North Carolina ballot fraud claims postponed
Pat McCrory contemplates run for governor and Senate
More News