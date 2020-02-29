Americans spent $95 billion on pets in 2019

According to the American Pet Products Association, we spent more than $95 billion on our furry friends in last year.
The APPA focused on four categories. Most of the money was spent on food and treats, but the next largest category was vet care and health related products at a cost of $29 billion.
The head of the APPA, Scott King, said when you invest in your pet's health, you invest in your health.
"Improved physical health and reduced feelings of loneliness and social isolation are just a few of the health benefits you're likely to experience by owning a pet, " King said.
This announcement on pet spending came during the Global Pet Expo.
It's the largest annual pet products trade show presented by APPA and the Pet Industry Distributors Association.
