Pets & Animals

'Storm our shelter': Animal shelter uses Area 51 raid to promote adoptions

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -- More than 1 million Facebook users say they're going to raid Area 51 to see aliens, but one animal shelter has a better offer.

RELATED: More than 1 million people to raid Area 51 in Nevada in quest to see aliens

"Come storm our shelter," said OKC Animal Welfare's Facebook post.

The shelter posted pictures of their dogs and cats available for adoption with space filters. Some of the pets are even wearing antennae made out of aluminum foil.

"We have great animals ready to protect you from the Area 51 aliens," the post said. "Adoption isn't that far out of this world!"



The post has led to many adoptions and over $2,000 in donations for the shelter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsoklahomaanimal rescuecatsdogu.s. & worldviralpet adoption
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bodies of missing Raleigh men not yet found, 2 charged with murder
Wake County high school student killed in Fuquay-Varina hit-and-run
$12M cigarette trafficking, money laundering ring busted in NC
Man charged in death of teen found shot in car outside Duke hospital
Durham-Chapel Hill ranked 4th most educated city in U.S.
Coyote blamed for disappearance of Wake Forest family's 2 cats
Mom still hopeful she'll find daughter who 'vanished' in 2008
Show More
Tom Brady jumping off cliff with daughter stirs controversy
How to turn your used, high-end clothing and accessories into cash
'Freak accident' kills Raleigh man at Oak Island beach
Free hiring event in Raleigh aims to land veterans new jobs
Subscription box helps young kids learn to read at home
More TOP STORIES News