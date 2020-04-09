Coronavirus

California animal shelter runs out of adoptable pets amid coronavirus outbreak

RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- Many have flocked to animal shelters across the country to adopt or foster as they seek to fill up extra hours amid stay-at-home orders.

Adoption demands were so high, the Riverside County animal shelter in Southern California is now empty.

"As you can see, we have a completely empty adoption center," one animal shelter worker said to resounding cheers from coworkers.

RELATED: Coronavirus safety: What veterinarians recommend for your pets

Riverside County Department of Animal Services began to see a spike in pet adoptions late last month as new owners sought comfort in new pets.

Shelters are considered essential businesses, so they're still open, with workers practicing physical distancing.

Shelters from California to New York have put out the call for people to temporarily foster pets. Thanks to an overwhelming response from people who suddenly found themselves stuck at home, shelters say they have placed record numbers of dogs, cats and other animals. If past trends hold, many of those who agree to temporarily care for a pet will ultimately decide they want the animal to stay for good.

For those looking for a new pet, there are still plenty of animals looking for homes at other shelters.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshealthdogspet healthpetcoronaviruscatsveterinarianpet careu.s. & worldanimalspet adoption
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
103-year-old Italian says 'courage' helped her beat COVID-19
Pregnant women use virtual visits during COVID-19 pandemic
'GMA,' Feeding America to hold Day of Hope on food insecurity
Costco giving priority access to first responders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert: Durham father, abducted toddler found in MD
COVID-19 LATEST: At least 3,651 cases, 65 deaths reported in NC
Clear skies return as storms, showers move out of central NC
Costco giving priority access to first responders
Dr. Fauci: Don't assume coronavirus fades in warm weather
US report shows 16.6M applied for unemployment in 3 weeks
2 killed in crash on I-40E near Hwy 70
Show More
US coronavirus cases came from Europe, research suggests
Day of Hope benefiting Feeding America
Cary nonprofit offering $5 bag of children's clothes
Group files lawsuit to stop the spread of COVID-19 in NC prisons
Wake Forest woman uses decades-old wedding dress to encourage donating
More TOP STORIES News