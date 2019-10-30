Pets & Animals

More than 150 cats, 110 dogs looking for forever homes at Wake County shelter

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Animal Shelter is at max capacity and is seeking forever homes.

The shelter holds 91 cats, 71 kittens, 9 puppies and 102 dogs that are all looking for forever homes as soon as possible.

It has been more than 3 years since the Wake County Shelter had to euthanize for space, the shelter tweeted on Wednesday.



To adopt a pet find the Wake County Animal Center website here.

The footage used in this article is archived.
