Apex posh pet resort puts dogs in the lap of luxury

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- The latest major luxury hotel has opened in the Triangle and this one has literally gone to the dogs.
The 8,500 square foot K9 Resorts Daycare and Luxury Hotel is the first in the franchise to open in North Carolina.
The facility offers boarding and daycare in a posh environment. "We offer dog TV in the luxury suites and daycare area as well we have dog TV plus we play classical music in the boarding areas because it reduces stress," explained Franchisee owner Larkin Combs.
"We have a multitude of treats, ice cream, spring water, things of that sort. We have pretty much everything covered here," he added.
Combs retired to Apex after working 25 years as a New Jersey police officer and a Registered Nurse.
"Most of the jobs I worked prior to this, I worked 13, 14 hours a day and it didn't allow me the time to have a dog," Combs said. "So, I said I can go into this business and since I love dogs I can bring a dog to work and kill two birds with one stone!"
The K9 Resorts Daycare features several boarding options and daycare as well as hospital grade sanitation and air purification.
