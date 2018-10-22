PETS & ANIMALS

April the Giraffe's baby no longer coming to North Carolina

April the Giraffe's baby will not be moving to North Carolina after all.

Plans created at the end of the summer in 2018 were going to create a new wildlife conservation facility in Harnett County.

Animal Adventure Park, which was looking for a place to move April the Giraffe's baby, announced it would send Tajiri to that facility.

However, the New York-based zoo announced on Facebook that would not longer be possible, saying that requirements and deadlines had not been met by the North Carolina facility.


Tajiri was born in April 2017 as millions of people around the world watched in real time.
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbaby giraffezooNC
PETS & ANIMALS
