April the Giraffe's baby, Taj, relocating to North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Tajiri, the baby of April the giraffe, who starred in a livestream watched by millions while she was pregnant, will be relocating to North Carolina sometime this fall.
Taj was born in April 2017. His name is a Swahili word that means hope.
The little giraffe's new home will be at a wildlife conservation facility just south of Raleigh.
The center is currently under construction and will be a park where people can come and learn.
Tajiri's move came about due to conservation effort and discussion for months.
As for mama, April is expecting another little one in March 2019.