Pets & Animals

Arlington, Massachusetts bear climbs out of tree after being tranquilized

Authorities in suburban Boston tranquilized a bear Friday morning after it climbed up a tree in the backyard of a home.

The bear had been wandering a residential area of Arlington, Massachusetts before climbing the tree. Shortly after 10 a.m. Eastern Time, police said the bear was successfully tranquilized. The bear then climbed down from the tree, with officers setting up mattresses around the tree.




After the bear came down, it was then loaded into a truck and driven away from the scene. The bear was not injured, authorities said.

Authorities said they would take the bear to a state forest or wildlife sanctuary in western Massachusetts.

Police had issued warnings to residents to stay away from the area of Washington and Overlook and to keep pets inside.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmassachusettsbear
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputies cleared of wrongdoing in Nash County fatal shooting
Fort Bragg community hosts early Halloween for terminally ill child
Woman mourns loss of son and boyfriend who got caught in rip current
Got to Be NC Festival, Bloomfest and other things to do this weekend
Grumpy Cat dead at 7
Ex-con set to receive master's degree in social work
400M pieces of trash found on beaches of remote tropical islands
Show More
Smart helmet technology could help prevent repeat football concussions
Soldier surprises 4-year-old daughter at preschool after deployment
Steps to take before you send your kids to summer camp
Former WWE, 'Survivor' star Ashley Massaro dies at 39
Johnston County woman says she was charged for using legal hemp
More TOP STORIES News